Texans rookie, Houston native Jalen Pitre has jersey number retired at alma mater Stafford HS

Before Jalen Pitre was a Houston Texan, he was a Spartan. Pitre credits his upbringing in Stafford for his successes on and off the field.

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) -- Before Jalen Pitre was a Houston Texan, he was a Spartan. Pitre credits his upbringing in Stafford for his successes on and off the field. On Friday, the Texans' star rookie safety had his number 24 retired at the Stafford Spartans Stadium.

"( It's) a huge honor. I am Stafford, and I love this city. I am thankful for all they've done for me, and I want to continue to build off that," Pitre said.

The former Stanford product has earned multiple honors such as all-district, All-American 1st team, and defensive player of the year in high school and Baylor University, where he attended college.

"Not only does it mean a lot for me, but it means a lot for the city as well. All the work they've put in to help me, it's a really special moment." Pitre said.

Although, Jalen's work is far from done. He continues to thrive on the field and inspire the Stafford community.

"I'm just trying to be a role model. A lot of good talent comes through Stafford year in and year out. I'm just trying to be the guy they can look up to," Pitre said.

Jalen's parents were in attendance on the special occasion. Pitre's father Rick had this to say:

"Jalen is inspiring other kids. You don't have to go to a 6A school and do well. You can go to little 'ol Stafford, and the sky's the limit."

