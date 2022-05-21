jail death

Man accused of stabbing wife to death is dead after being found unresponsive in cell, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of stabbing his wife to death died Saturday in his jail cell, the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Deputies said 39-year-old Benjamin Pierce killed his wife Leslie Ann Pierce Friday morning.

Investigators said Leslie Ann was an educator with Katy ISD.

The couple's 7-year-old child was inside the home on Painted Meadow Circle and deputies said he may have witnessed the assault.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Benjamin had been placed in a single-man holding cell and was found unresponsive at about 4:30 a.m.

Jail staff tried to revive him but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

There were no apparent signs of trauma or foul play, according to Gonzalez.

An outside law enforcement agency will be investigating the jail death.

