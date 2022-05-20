Husband detained after wife stabbed to death in Katy neighborhood, sheriff says

@HCSOTexas units responded to an incident at the 3200 blk of Painted Meadow Cir, near Fry Rd (Katy). Preliminary info: an adult male has allegedly stabbed his wife to death. The male is detained. Homicide/CSU Investigators & PIO are enroute. pic.twitter.com/97iIuZi4kN — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 20, 2022

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the Katy area after a man reportedly stabbed his wife to death on Friday morning.According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident happened in the 3200 block of Painted Meadow Circle, near Fry Road.Preliminary information indicated that a man had stabbed his wife to death, Gonzalez said.The man was detained.