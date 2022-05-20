woman killed

Husband detained after wife stabbed to death in Katy neighborhood, sheriff says

By
Man accused of stabbing wife to death in Katy neighborhood

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the Katy area after a man reportedly stabbed his wife to death on Friday morning.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident happened in the 3200 block of Painted Meadow Circle, near Fry Road.



Preliminary information indicated that a man had stabbed his wife to death, Gonzalez said.

The man was detained.

This is a breaking report. Come back to this post for updates.
