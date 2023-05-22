Paramedics were spotted wrapping bandages around the driver's head. He appeared to be OK. Video shows the top of the sports car completely smashed underneath the big rig.

Jaguar crushed under 18-wheeler during crash on I-69 near Crosstimbers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Shocking video shows the aftermath of a major crash involving a Jaguar and an 18-wheeler on the Eastex Freeway overnight.

The video shows the top of the sports car completely smashed underneath the big rig. It appeared the 18-wheeler dragged the Jaguar some distance before both vehicles came to a stop.

Houston police responded to the crash around 1:30 a.m. Monday on the I-69 Eastex Freeway near Crosstimbers Street.

Paramedics were spotted wrapping bandages around the driver's head. He appeared to be OK.

It's unclear what exactly led up to the crash.