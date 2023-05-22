Jaguar crushed under 18-wheeler during crash on I-69 near Crosstimbers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Shocking video shows the aftermath of a major crash involving a Jaguar and an 18-wheeler on the Eastex Freeway overnight.
The video shows the top of the sports car completely smashed underneath the big rig. It appeared the 18-wheeler dragged the Jaguar some distance before both vehicles came to a stop.
Houston police responded to the crash around 1:30 a.m. Monday on the I-69 Eastex Freeway near Crosstimbers Street.
Paramedics were spotted wrapping bandages around the driver's head. He appeared to be OK.
It's unclear what exactly led up to the crash.