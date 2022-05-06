texas news

US Border Patrol searching for and detaining most of the 100 people from a broken-down truck

EMBED <>More Videos

Border Patrol respond to truck that may have carried 100 people inside

GANADO, Texas (KTRK) -- A broken-down truck about 90 miles outside of Houston on US-59 drew U.S. Border Patrol agents on Friday when dozens of the estimated 100 people inside tried to run from authorities.

A sizable law enforcement presence was set up on the northbound US-59 at County Road 202 just north of Ganado, Texas, where the tractor-trailer broke down, Jackson County Sheriff Kelly Janica said.

According to the sheriff, a DPS trooper stopped to check on the big rig on the side of the highway just before 7:30 a.m. The trooper heard banging from the back door as he spoke with the driver.

The trooper then went to open the door, finding dozens of people inside, Janica said. Once the door opened, many of them jumped out and ran with some remaining.

At least seven people were hospitalized for heat and dehydration.

The sheriff's office said estimates of the number of people in the trailer ranged from 70 to about 100. By 10:30 a.m., 32 people were apprehended - some from brush and adjacent corn fields - and being processed by Border Patrol.

Other agencies, including DPS' marine units, sheriff's deputies from Goliad and Wharton counties, Ganado and Edna police departments, and multiple emergency medical services, were called to the scene.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article and on the ABC13 Houston 24/7 Streaming Channel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas newstractor trailerborder patrolimmigrationtrucks
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
Austin joins 28 other US cities that have tried 'guaranteed income'
Lack of communication hurts foster kids, court monitors say
Court gets eyeful from witness who Zoomed from the chiropractor's
Sen. John Cornyn update on Trevor Reed return, Brittney Griner status
TOP STORIES
Katy grandmother with mild dementia found alive after 3 days missing
Catalytic converter theft suspect shot and killed by Sugar Land police
Turning sunny and hot Friday
2 men fatally shoot each other during argument in NE Houston, HPD says
Intoxicated driver causes deadly crash on Katy Fwy, police say
HPD searching for 2 drivers after man killed in hit-and-run on I-10
Suspected burglar mowed homeowner's lawn, Port Arthur police say
Show More
Austin joins 28 other US cities that have tried 'guaranteed income'
Convicted murderer says, 'I know God will punish Josue's killer'
'Lost puppy' taken home by family turns out to be baby coyote
Mother upset there are no arrests in daughter's shooting
Bus video gives more info about Pittsburgh bridge collapse
More TOP STORIES News