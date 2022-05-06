US Border Patrol searching for and detaining most of the 100 people from a broken-down truck

GANADO, Texas (KTRK) -- A broken-down truck about 90 miles outside of Houston on US-59 drew U.S. Border Patrol agents on Friday when dozens of the estimated 100 people inside tried to run from authorities.A sizable law enforcement presence was set up on the northbound US-59 at County Road 202 just north of Ganado, Texas, where the tractor-trailer broke down, Jackson County Sheriff Kelly Janica said.According to the sheriff, a DPS trooper stopped to check on the big rig on the side of the highway just before 7:30 a.m. The trooper heard banging from the back door as he spoke with the driver.The trooper then went to open the door, finding dozens of people inside, Janica said. Once the door opened, many of them jumped out and ran with some remaining.At least seven people were hospitalized for heat and dehydration.The sheriff's office said estimates of the number of people in the trailer ranged from 70 to about 100. By 10:30 a.m., 32 people were apprehended - some from brush and adjacent corn fields - and being processed by Border Patrol.Other agencies, including DPS' marine units, sheriff's deputies from Goliad and Wharton counties, Ganado and Edna police departments, and multiple emergency medical services, were called to the scene.