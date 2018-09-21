CAR SEATS

CHECK THE SEAT: TxDOT campaign takes aim at misused child safety seats

CAR SEAT SAFETY: TxDOT to have certified child safety seat technicians available Saturday

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
It's a statistic that is shocking-- two out of three safety seats are misused, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

TxDOT has launched a campaign called "Save Me with a Seat" to combat the problem, because they say seats have to be installed correctly, but also have to be appropriate for your child's age and size.

On Saturday, Sept. 22, TxDOT is making certified child safety seat technicians available to answer your questions.

WHEN:

Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE:

Katy Mills Mall (in front of AMC Theaters), 5000 Katy Mills Circle, Katy, TX 77494

If you can't be there Saturday, TxDOT says parents in the Houston area can call 713-802-5177 to schedule an appointment. Also, TxDOT says information on selecting and using child safety seats can be found at SaveMeWithaSeat.org.

DID YOU KNOW?

According to TxDOT, Texas law requires all children under eight years old, unless they are taller than 4'9", to be in a safety seat whenever they ride in a vehicle. Failure to properly restrain a child can result in a ticket of up to $250.

TxDOT recommends that all children under age 13 ride in the back seat while properly secured with a seat belt or in a safety seat.

