The International Space Station will fly over Houston tonight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The International Space Station will be visible from Houston and all of southeast Texas Wednesday evening for a full six minutes.The sky should remain perfectly clear, giving ideal conditions to see the ISS flying at 17,000 miles per hour, about 250 miles above earth.The perfect time to see this rare sighting will be at about 6:23 p.m. If you look towards the northwest, you'll see a bright light, brighter than Venus, zipping across the sky. At about 6:26 p.m., the ISS will be directly overhead at its highest point.ISS should disappear across the southeast horizon around 6:29 p.m.If you plan to wait outside for ISS, you may want to wear a light jacket. Temperatures will be in the 60s.In the video above, see exactly what you need to know to make sure you don't miss this sighting.