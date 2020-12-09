Society

The International Space Station will fly over Houston tonight

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The International Space Station will be visible from Houston and all of southeast Texas Wednesday evening for a full six minutes.

The sky should remain perfectly clear, giving ideal conditions to see the ISS flying at 17,000 miles per hour, about 250 miles above earth.

RELATED: SpaceX capsules park side-by-side at ISS for 1st time

The perfect time to see this rare sighting will be at about 6:23 p.m. If you look towards the northwest, you'll see a bright light, brighter than Venus, zipping across the sky. At about 6:26 p.m., the ISS will be directly overhead at its highest point.

ISS should disappear across the southeast horizon around 6:29 p.m.

If you plan to wait outside for ISS, you may want to wear a light jacket. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

In the video above, see exactly what you need to know to make sure you don't miss this sighting.

