SpaceX

SpaceX capsules parked side-by-side at ISS for 1st time

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida -- A SpaceX supply ship bearing Christmas goodies arrived at the International Space Station on Monday, parking alongside another Dragon capsule that carried up astronauts three weeks ago.

It's the first time Elon Musk's company has two Dragons at the orbiting lab, filling both available slots.

Unlike SpaceX's previous cargo carriers, which had to be plucked from orbit by the space station's robot arm, this larger and updated model docked all by itself a day after rocketing into orbit from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. This unusually large shipment - exceeding 6,400 pounds (2,900 kilograms) - includes experiments, equipment, Christmas presents and the makings for a holiday feast for the seven station astronauts.

READ MORE: SpaceX launches Dragon cargo ship to the International Space Station

The crew monitored all the action as the capsule pulled up and docked at the station more than 260 miles (420 kilometers) above the Indian Ocean. The two Dragon parking spots are just 15 feet (4.5 meters) or so apart.

NASA astronaut Kate Rubins offered "a huge congratulations" to SpaceX and everyone else involved.

"It's pretty amazing to think that less than a month ago you docked four crew members," radioed Rubins, a microbiologist and one of four Americans on board. "And now you're bringing a vehicle full of world class science for us to execute."

WATCH: SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts reaches space station

EMBED More News Videos

The four named their capsule Resilience to provide hope and inspiration during an especially difficult year for the whole world.



The crew also includes one Japanese and two Russian crew members.

SpaceX redesigned its cargo ships to be as big as its spacious crew capsules in order to pack more in.

The cargo Dragon will remain at the space station for a month, before parachuting into the Atlantic with science samples and discarded gear. The crew Dragon will stay up until spring.

RELATED: Watch the historic lift-off of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station from the U.S. for the first time in 9 years
EMBED More News Videos

Watch as the rocket lifts off and hear expert analysis from retired Astronaut Clayton Anderson.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyspacexrocketelon musknasachristmasastronautspaceinternational space station
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SPACEX
SpaceX launches cargo ship
SPONSORED: Relive the moment: Watch SpaceX Crew Dragon launch
SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts reaches space station
Space Center Houston Galaxy Lights officially launches
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Accused killer out on bond charged with another murder
Possible human smuggling operation uncovered in SW Houston
Comcast to give free internet plans to low-income Houstonians
2 Houston children found safe after deadly shooting
This Houston-area city is getting a new Amazon fulfillment center
Cold start to Tuesday, storms return Friday
Does Trump have power to pardon himself? It's complicated
Show More
Army prepares to release findings of Fort Hood review
Actress Natalie Desselle Reid dies at 53, family says
Tweets remembering Chadwick, Kobe among the year's most-liked
Firefighters say staffing issues delayed response in fatal crash
Shipping crunch drives online holiday shoppers back into stores
More TOP STORIES News