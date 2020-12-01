Friend reveals Houston influencer's state of mind before death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 26-year-old Instagram influencer from Houston had told her friends before she died that she feared for her safety, according to one of her friends.Alexis Sharkey was found dead on the side of a road on Saturday morning. Her friends told ABC13 that Sharkey mentioned to them about her fears a month ago during their trip to Marfa, Texas."She confided in me that night ... she's petrified," a friend said. "This girl is scared for her life."Sharkey's friends and her mother, Stacey Robinault, told Eyewitness News they think Sharkey was killed."I do believe she was murdered. Yes. From what I've been able to gather as well as a mother's gut," Robinault said.Her loved ones described her as a selfless, kind soul who would help anyone."She was a friend to literally all," said a friend. "Such a good person."Sharkey moved to Houston with her husband earlier this year. When ABC13's Steve Campion spoke with him on Monday, he sounded upset. He said he did everything in his power to find his wife, and asked Campion never to contact him again before hanging up.Now, as her family and friends prepare for her funeral, they're still seeking answers."I don't know why," Robinault said. "The horrific nature of her last moments must've been ... I can't even. I can't even go there."