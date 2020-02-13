Inside the interview with a teen accused of killing his parents

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In one month, A.J. Armstrong is set to be retried for the murder of his parents.

It's been 11 months since his capital murder mistrial and four years since Dawn and Antonio Senior were shot to death in their southwest Houston home.

A.J. was 16 years old at the time and was about to enter his junior year at Lamar High School.

ABC 13's Courtney Fischer has followed the case from the beginning. In January, Courtney sat down for her second exclusive interview with A.J., now 20, as his team prepared for his second trial.

After her story aired, many of you wrote in and contacted us on social media with questions:

  • How did ABC 13 get the interview?


  • Were any questions off limits?


  • Is there anything A.J. didn't want to talk about?


    • You asked and we're answering.

    In this behind-the-scenes look, Courtney opens up about her exclusive interview, about covering a court case with so many twists and turns, and talks about how no question is off limits.

    Need to catch up on A.J.'s case before his retrial? Click here.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    houstontrialmurdermistrialdouble murder
    Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Rain moving out, colder air blowing into Houston
    Accused flasher fleeing from police hit and killed on hwy
    Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
    Man fights to take emotional support cutout of Trump to clinic
    Girl vows to help koalas after Australia bushfires
    2 dead, 1 injured during shooting at Conroe shopping center
    Teen catches 7'5-foot, 190-pound alligator gar in Fort Bend Co.
    Show More
    XFL championship game coming to Houston, source says
    Former teacher charged with fondling girls arrested again
    What this NASA astronaut came home to after historic mission
    Man gets 78 years in prison for killing 8-year-old girl
    ABC13's Morning News
    More TOP STORIES News