Innocent driver killed during police chase after suspect crashes stolen car in Pasadena: Webster PD

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- An innocent driver was killed during a police chase in Pasadena when the suspect crashed a stolen vehicle on Sunday, according to Webster police.
At about 12:30 a.m., Webster police initiated a pursuit going northbound up the Gulf Freeway on the frontage road and then turned east on Beltway 8 frontage road.
Officers said the suspect crashed into three other vehicles on the Beltway feeder at Spencer Highway.
One of those other drivers, a man, was killed.
The suspect is in custody. There were no further details.