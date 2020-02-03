Innocent driver killed in crash, other driver accused of 4th DWI

By
A man accused of driving while intoxicated for the fourth time has been charged with murder following a crash that killed another driver in northwest Harris County.

Investigators say the victim, Eduardo Tovias, was driving down Bammel North Houston Road around 7:45 p.m. Sunday when the suspected drunk driver, 57-year-old Jeffery Davis slammed into him. According to authorities, Davis allegedly tried to turn left because he had a flashing yellow light.

"The citizens of Harris County are tired of this. (They're) tired of seeing me on TV, tired of sheriff Gonzalez tweeting about this. We are all tired of being out here and dealing with these kinds of things. So every person that helped this person get this intoxicated is going to face charges," Harris County District Attorney's Division Chief Sean Teare said.

Tovias was pronounced dead at the scene and Davis was transported to a hospital.

As the investigation continues, investigators say if it is discovered that the suspect was overserved at a bar, they will go after that bar too.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycar crashdrunk driving deathfatal crashdrunk drivingdwicrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD investigating possible incident involving METRO bus
Underground: Freeway remodel could bury part of Southwest Fwy
Hundreds of gallons of crude oil spills near Baytown
Mom shares heartbreaking message in Super Bowl ad
Trump wrongly congratulates Kansas for Super Bowl victory
Gusty winds and rain chances ahead of our next cold front
Watch: Best Super Bowl commercials of 2020
Show More
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
JLo, Shakira shine at Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
2-year-old dies after uncle accused of causing injuries
Digital Deal of the Day
Mr. Peanut reincarnates into Baby Nut in Super Bowl ad stunt
More TOP STORIES News