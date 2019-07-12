Inmate shot by deputy during escape attempt at UTMB in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a Galveston County Sheriff's deputy shot an inmate who was trying to escape the emergency room at UTMB Galveston.

Sheriff Henry Trochesset said the prisoner had ingested some sort of drugs at the Galveston County Courthouse and was taken to the hospital for treatment.



At one point, the prisoner took off running at the hospital. A deputy caught up with the man, and fired his weapon inside Parking Garage No. 2.

The inmate was taken to the emergency center for a gunshot wound. The deputy who fired the weapon was not injured.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.
