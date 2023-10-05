The Humble Police Department is looking for a suspect who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at a Home Depot parking lot on Sept. 28.

Humble police searching for man accused of exposing himself to woman at Home Depot parking lot

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Humble police are asking for information from the public to help track down a man accused of exposing himself to a woman in a parking lot last week.

The police report shows it allegedly happened in a Home Depot parking lot just off US-59 at about 12:10 p.m. last Thursday, Sept. 28.

A 22-year-old woman told police she was sitting in the parking lot eating lunch in her truck when a man pulled up next to her and rolled down his window while masturbating so she could see him.

Authorities said he then drove off in a silver four-door Ford car.

The woman said she was unable to get the suspect's license plate but noticed he had a surgical-style mask hanging from his rearview mirror.

SEE ALSO: HPD officer accused of public exposure admitted to acts 'in hopes women say it's nice': Records

Humble police couldn't get the license plate either after going through surveillance video.

The suspect is described as a heavyset man who's 30 to 40 years old.

Police said in their experience, offenders often continue this kind of activity and have likely done it in the past.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective J. Blanchard #204 at jblanchard@humblepolice.com and reference case number 23-004773.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.