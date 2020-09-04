In-N-Out Burger opens Willowbrook location

First announced in April 2019, the long-anticipated Willowbrook restaurant will serve the brand's signature hamburgers, shakes and french fries, which will also be available "animal style."
According to a Sept. 3 news release, the new location will include indoor seating for up to 74 guests, a covered patio with outdoor seating for up to 42 guests and one drive-thru lane.
Angelo Vela, who has worked for In-N-Out Burger for 12 years, will serve as the restaurant's manager, and the restaurant will employ approximately 80 associates with a starting wage of $13 per hour. For employment opportunities, check their online job application process.
The new location will be open Sunday-Thursday from 10:30 a.m.-1 a.m. and Friday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 a.m. 800-786-1000.
