Here's what we know about the In-N-Out Burger coming to Willowbrook

HOUSTON, Texas -- Construction on a new location of In-N-Out Burger is underway at 7611 FM 1960.Carl Arena, vice president of real estate and development for the company, said in an email that while the store was in "the later stages of construction," officials are not yet announcing an opening date.The California-based burger joint has dozens of locations in Texas and just ventured into the Houston area late last year with locations in Katy and Stafford. Along with burgers, fries and shakes are also on the menu.Officials at the new location are in the process of hiring staff, with pay starting at $13 an hour. Those interested can apply online