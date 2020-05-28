Food & Drink

Here's what we know about the In-N-Out Burger coming to Willowbrook

HOUSTON, Texas -- Construction on a new location of In-N-Out Burger is underway at 7611 FM 1960.

Carl Arena, vice president of real estate and development for the company, said in an email that while the store was in "the later stages of construction," officials are not yet announcing an opening date.

The California-based burger joint has dozens of locations in Texas and just ventured into the Houston area late last year with locations in Katy and Stafford. Along with burgers, fries and shakes are also on the menu.

SEE ALSO: In-N-Out is finally here. So what's on the menu?

Officials at the new location are in the process of hiring staff, with pay starting at $13 an hour. Those interested can apply online.

WATCH: Crazy long lines form at Katy In-N-Out drive-thru

EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: Dozens of cars line up for In-N-Out drive-thru on opening day of Katy location.



Survey finds In-N-Out Burger dethroned by Chick-fil-A as America's favorite fast food restaurant
EMBED More News Videos

In-N-Out Burger is officially out. A new survey finds the California chain is no longer America's favorite fast-food restaurant.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkwillowbrookbusinessrestaurantrestaurants
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storms possible across the Houston area today
Beloved Houston burger chain forced to close due to COVID-19
Trump preparing executive order targeting social media
41 million have lost jobs since COVID-19 hit, but layoffs slow
Violent protests rock Minneapolis for 2nd straight night
Houston Zoo back online after site crashes
100+ mph speeding tickets up during quarantine
Show More
Torchy's giving out free tacos for a year to 2020 grads
Fugitive accused in teen's murder found in Mexico
Fingerprints on bottle lead to murder suspect's capture
'Hamilton' tour stop officially canceled in Houston
What does 'mask shaming' say about human nature?
More TOP STORIES News