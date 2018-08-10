Tamara Reeves was embarrassed to show her face but ready to talk about what happened Thursday in her neighborhood."I'm not no nudist. I'm not no person that molests kids or anything like that," Reeves said.Her mugshot was taken after an argument with a neighbor who she said is her best friend.Reeves was charged with indecent exposure. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman says at least four young kids ages 5 to 10 saw her genitals after lifting up her dress."It's embarrassing. It's a mistake that happened, now I gotta deal with that," she said.Reeves said she was caught up in her emotions after a heated argument with her best friend and said she reacted without thinking."When I lifted my dress up, I showed my butt," she said.She says that's when the young children walked out and saw her, and she didn't mean for that to happen."If anything, I'm apologizing to the kids, because I know those little kids," she said.Before Eyewitness News spoke with Reeves, we looked into her past and found out she had priors in Harris County for theft in 2000 and 2010, forgery in 1996 and assault of a family member 2001.She said that's not who she is anymore and this latest incident was a big mistake."It don't look good so I'm praying everything works out good," she said. "But I'm not no Cypress nuder," she said.