INDECENT EXPOSURE

Cypress woman charged with indecent exposure for flashing kids during heated argument

EMBED </>More Videos

Cypress woman charged with indecent exposure for flashing kids during heated argument

By
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
Tamara Reeves was embarrassed to show her face but ready to talk about what happened Thursday in her neighborhood.

"I'm not no nudist. I'm not no person that molests kids or anything like that," Reeves said.

Her mugshot was taken after an argument with a neighbor who she said is her best friend.

Reeves was charged with indecent exposure. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman says at least four young kids ages 5 to 10 saw her genitals after lifting up her dress.

"It's embarrassing. It's a mistake that happened, now I gotta deal with that," she said.

Reeves said she was caught up in her emotions after a heated argument with her best friend and said she reacted without thinking.

"When I lifted my dress up, I showed my butt," she said.

She says that's when the young children walked out and saw her, and she didn't mean for that to happen.

"If anything, I'm apologizing to the kids, because I know those little kids," she said.

Before Eyewitness News spoke with Reeves, we looked into her past and found out she had priors in Harris County for theft in 2000 and 2010, forgery in 1996 and assault of a family member 2001.

She said that's not who she is anymore and this latest incident was a big mistake.

"It don't look good so I'm praying everything works out good," she said. "But I'm not no Cypress nuder," she said.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
indecent exposureCypress
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Man accused of exposing himself to woman at Walmart
Naked man allegedly found in car outside grocery store
Man shows his genitals to woman at public pool, HCSO says
Tattooed man accused of flashing woman at Bellaire library
More indecent exposure
Top Stories
Pit bull dies from sexual abuse just 2 weeks after adoption
Houston Rockets sign rookie free agent guard Rob Gray
Actor Kiefer Sutherland's band in Houston for free weekend show
MAJOR MILESTONE: New Hwy 288 ramps to open at South Loop
Downed powerlines trap several people on Beaumont Highway
Suspects wanted in murder of elderly Galveston volunteer
Charges: Teasing led to roofer's fatal circular saw attack
CORREA RETURNS: Astros shortstop to play against Mariners
Show More
Grandfather's head allegedly stomped 74 times by suspect
Armed man arrested after hours-long standoff in Bellaire
79-year-old woman dies after being stabbed in Galveston
Houston Rockets announce full schedule for 2018-2019
Robbers kill man, hold girlfriend at gunpoint during home invasion
More News