Coronavirus

Illinois reports death of infant with coronavirus

CHICAGO -- Illinois announced Saturday that a Chicago infant with a COVID-19 infection has died.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said it's the first COVID-19 related death of an infant in the United States.

"A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death. We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the IDPH.

At a news conference on Saturday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said a state employee and an infant have both died of COVID-19.

"I know how difficult this news can be ... I was shaken," he said.

During his update, Gov Pritzker reiterated that experts have told him that mortality risk among children with COVID-19 is very low.

The number of COVID-19 infections in Illinois jumped by 465 new cases and 13 additional deaths on Saturday. There are now 3,491 coronavirus cases in the state, including 47 deaths.

The federal government said they are looking at Chicago as one of the new hot spots for infections.

"We want to make sure the next New York knows what its situation is. We're looking at New Orleans; we're looking at Chicago; we're looking at Detroit, and we're want to make sure people are talking to each other so that if they are in a high-risk area, they are taking appropriate precautions, " said U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams.

Worldwide infections surpassed the 650,000 mark, with more than 100,000 in the United States.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoiscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Harris Co. sergeant dies after tough battle with COVID-19
How teens are coping with COVID-19
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after tough battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Show More
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
More TOP STORIES News