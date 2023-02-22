WATCH LIVE

Man wanted in connection to illegally dumping tires in northeast Houston, Pct. 3 deputies say

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 7:42PM
Houston city council considers new effort to stop illegal dumping
The city of Houston vows to keep fighting illegal dumping and made two notable announcements about those efforts at city council.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies need help identifying a man wanted for illegally dumping tires in northeast Houston multiple times.

The video above is from a previous report on illegal dumping: Houston city council's effort to stop illegal dumping: 'Going to take all of us working together'

Harris County Precinct 3 deputies said they're looking for the owner of a white 2006 Jeep Cherokee with Texas plate number BB3-K771.

The man has been reportedly seen disposing several tires illegally at the intersection of Hirsch & Tautenhahn Road on many occasions.

If you have any information you can report to Pct. 3's 24HR Dispatch at 713-274-2500 or remain anonymous at 832-927-8847.

