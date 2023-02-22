The city of Houston vows to keep fighting illegal dumping and made two notable announcements about those efforts at city council.

Man wanted in connection to illegally dumping tires in northeast Houston, Pct. 3 deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies need help identifying a man wanted for illegally dumping tires in northeast Houston multiple times.

Harris County Precinct 3 deputies said they're looking for the owner of a white 2006 Jeep Cherokee with Texas plate number BB3-K771.

The man has been reportedly seen disposing several tires illegally at the intersection of Hirsch & Tautenhahn Road on many occasions.

If you have any information you can report to Pct. 3's 24HR Dispatch at 713-274-2500 or remain anonymous at 832-927-8847.

