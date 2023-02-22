Man wanted in connection to illegally dumping tires in northeast Houston, Pct. 3 deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies need help identifying a man wanted for illegally dumping tires in northeast Houston multiple times.
Harris County Precinct 3 deputies said they're looking for the owner of a white 2006 Jeep Cherokee with Texas plate number BB3-K771.
The man has been reportedly seen disposing several tires illegally at the intersection of Hirsch & Tautenhahn Road on many occasions.
If you have any information you can report to Pct. 3's 24HR Dispatch at 713-274-2500 or remain anonymous at 832-927-8847.
