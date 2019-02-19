San Jose family says iCloud captured teens' weed-filled joyride in stolen BMW

EMBED </>More Videos

A burglary, a car theft, a jaw-dropping video in the cloud and a mother's profound disappointment. It's a story you'll only see on ABC7 News.

By
SAN JOSE, California --
A San Jose couple is reeling after they say their home was not only burglarized and their BMW stolen, but video of three teens inside the stolen vehicle suddenly appeared on one of the victim's iPhone. It's a story you'll see only on ABC7 News.

This wild story began on Feb. 10 when Tiana Le and her husband Toai Tran came home from their Hawaiian vacation to find their home ransacked.

"I got to my bedroom and noticed everything. I saw my wife's purses on the floor and that's how I knew we got burglarized," said Tran, who pulled up photos from his bedroom after the crime, which show empty boxes, clothes and other valuables scattered all over the floor.

Their black BMW convertible was also gone from their driveway.

Several days later, Tran picked up his phone to look at vacation photos.

"I find there's this random video that's on my phone of three girls smoking weed in my car, on my iPad!" he exclaimed.

The iPad was a gift for Tran's birthday.

SEE ALSO: Texas mom spanks teen son with her belt after he took off in her BMW

EMBED More News Videos

Mom chases down teen son after he takes her brand new BMW.



The video shows three young women smoking marijuana, waving cash around and listening to expletive-laden music, having a good time.

At one point, Le saw her wallet in the video and knew it was her car. Afraid police wouldn't find the suspects, Le took matters into her own hands. That's when things got ever crazier.

"I put the video on Facebook because I wanted some identification of who they are," said Le. "Because the cops told us the night before, I felt like they weren't going to do anything."

The video went viral, getting nearly 60,000 views. And it was viewed by the mother of one of the teens in the video.

"A friend of mine messaged me and sent it to me through Facebook. It said, 'Liz, I think this is your daughter.' I watched the video and I said, 'Oh, that's definitely her!'" said Elizabeth, who didn't want to further reveal her identity.

The "her" Elizabeth is referring to is her 16-year old daughter, standing right next to her. They live right down the street from Tiana Le and Toai Tran.

Elizabeth's daughter says she did not have anything to do with the burglary or stealing of the car, but admits to partaking in smoking marijuana and recording the experience on the iPad. She was shocked the video went viral.

"I was like, how did that get out?" said Elizabeth's daughter quietly.

Mom immediately reached out to Le and Tran on Facebook. While she didn't receive a response, she has this message for the victims.

"It probably won't do much, but I want to let her know I apologize," said Elizabeth. "I'm very, very sorry. Please be lenient with my child because I know she did a bad thing and I am not happy about that. She did a bad thing and it's not okay."

Tran and Le have this message back to mom and the daughter seen in the video.

"Crime doesn't pay. I hope she realizes this since she's still young. She can still change her life."

San Jose police say the investigation is open and still ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stolen cariPadcrimetheftcaught on videocaught on camerabizarreSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
HPD to end no-knock warrants after deadly raid: Police chief
Woman recalls 'no-knock' raid led by HPD officer under fire
Brothers told police Smollett was upset threatening letter didn't get enough attention, staged attack
Sen. Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential bid
Race to the airport: Your fastest and cheapest options
The 60: Harris County ranked #1 for highest STD cases
Man killed in front of girlfriend in southeast Houston
Man killed after crashing into tree in north Houston
Show More
Family remembers man killed by HPD officer 22 years later
Houston Weather: Prepare for a cold, wet morning commute
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel dies
No body, no arrests, no clues 20 years after she vanished
EVERLASTING LOVE: Couple together 81 years dies days apart
More News