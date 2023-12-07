TxDOT holds public meetings about big changes to I-45 through downtown Houston

After years of debate, TxDOT's I-45 North expansion is moving forward, and the state agency is holding meetings to discuss its plans.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After years of debate, the Texas Department of Transportation's freeway expansion of I-45 North expansion is moving forward, and the state agency is holding meetings to discuss its plans.

There are a total of three construction segments. The portion of the construction project labeled "Segment 1" stretches from Beltway 8 to the I-610 North Loop.

Segment 2 is from I-610 to I-10, and Segment 3 runs right through downtown Houston.

For Segment 3, the plan is to re-route Interstate 45 from where it currently travels west of downtown, near Eleanor Tinsley Park, to the other side of downtown. It would be reconstructed parallel to I-10 and I-69 as it heads through the heart of the city. The segment through downtown actually has nine different projects.

The first is a drainage improvement project along St. Emanuel to retrofit the right-of-way. It will change the face of our downtown and heart of the city and has faced longtime opposition.

A live virtual meeting is taking place on Thursday, Dec. 7, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the presentation beginning at 5:15 p.m. You can sign up to attend through this Zoom link.

For news updates, follow Elissa Rivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Controversial $9B project to widen I-45 is set to start, TxDOT says