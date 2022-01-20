Traffic alert: I-45 southbound blocked at Woodlands Parkway due to major crash

@mocopct3 @MCTXSheriff assisting on major crash southbound IH45 & Woodlands Pkwy. Multiple vehicles involved use caution traveling the area. #thewoodlands #crash pic.twitter.com/fovI6TZCA4 — Constable Precinct 3 (@mocopct3) January 20, 2022

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A major crash is blocking multiple lanes of southbound Interstate 45 in The Woodlands on Thursday evening.The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office said the crash is on the freeway at Woodlands Parkway. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is also assisting in the emergency response.It's not immediately known if anyone is hurt.reported four vehicles were involved in the incident that was verified at 5:03 p.m.All mainlanes, the left shoulder, the right shoulder and the HOV lane are all impacted.