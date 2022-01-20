Traffic

Traffic alert: I-45 southbound blocked at Woodlands Parkway due to major crash

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A major crash is blocking multiple lanes of southbound Interstate 45 in The Woodlands on Thursday evening.

The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office said the crash is on the freeway at Woodlands Parkway. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is also assisting in the emergency response.



It's not immediately known if anyone is hurt.

Houston TranStar reported four vehicles were involved in the incident that was verified at 5:03 p.m.

All mainlanes, the left shoulder, the right shoulder and the HOV lane are all impacted.

