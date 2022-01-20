Traffic alert: I-45 southbound blocked at Woodlands Parkway due to major crash

The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office said the crash is on the freeway at Woodlands Parkway. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is also assisting in the emergency response.
@mocopct3 @MCTXSheriff assisting on major crash southbound IH45 & Woodlands Pkwy. Multiple vehicles involved use caution traveling the area. #thewoodlands #crash pic.twitter.com/fovI6TZCA4— Constable Precinct 3 (@mocopct3) January 20, 2022
It's not immediately known if anyone is hurt.
Houston TranStar reported four vehicles were involved in the incident that was verified at 5:03 p.m.
All mainlanes, the left shoulder, the right shoulder and the HOV lane are all impacted.
ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.
Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.
Live traffic map
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!