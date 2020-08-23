Galveston Co. Judge discusses preparations after Marco becomes hurricane

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Storm preparation in Galveston is well underway as residents and local officials prepare for tropical weather that could impact the region early next week.
Tropical Storm Laura's projected path shifted on Sunday, placing southeast Texas firmly in the cone of uncertainty. Marco reached category 1 hurricane status, with maximum winds of 75 mph with higher gusts. Marco's projected path sends it toward southeast Louisiana.
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry is prepared to discuss the new updates and the ongoing preparations the county is taking to protect residents.
In a press conference on Saturday, Henry said they are not anticipating evacuations for any areas, except potentially Bolivar Island or above Bolivar Peninsula. He also said Marco's path shifting east is cutting them a break, while they wait for a better projection of its path.
If evacuation is necessary, Henry said buses will be available, and 15 people will be on each bus because of social distancing. He also said displaced citizens would be taken to Austin for a couple days.
His evacuation plan has been more difficult to put together because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however.
"The challenge has been our evacuation plan," he said. "I think we have a little more confidence now. My concern was buses. We anticipated 45 people to a bus. Now, we have to anticipate 15 people to a bus. I was just briefed by one of our emergency staff that the state will send us over 100 buses. So even with 15, that's 1,500 people. We've never evacuated that many before so I feel better about that."
Henry also added they have a contract with Clear Creek ISD for more buses if need be.
He encouraged residents to have their hurricane plans and kits ready, both of which may look a little different because of the pandemic.
"Your plan might have involved going and staying with relatives. Our relatives may be more apprehensive than in previous years, so make sure the plan is still workable," Henry said. "And make sure the kit includes PPE."
Henry said they have all the support they need right now. Their contract with Austin allows them to send evacuees for a couple of days, but he said he hopes they don't need it.
Stay updated on daily forecasts and severe weather updates on ABC13's weather page.
SEE ALSO: Can two storms turn into a mega-storm.
Galveston Co. Judge discusses preparations after Marco becomes hurricane
TROPICAL WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News