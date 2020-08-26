hurricane laura

Galveston Co. judge to provide latest on preparations for Hurricane Laura

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston County Judge Mark Henry is expected to provide the latest updates on the anticipated impacts to Galveston County as Hurricane Laura is nearing landfall along the Gulf Coast.

You can watch Judge Henry's press conference live from Dickinson at 1:30 p.m. in the video above.

The press conference comes as the Galveston County Office of Emergency Management is continuing to monitor Laura and is working with all local, state, and federal partners to prepare for possible impacts.

On Tuesday, Judge Henry issued a mandatory evacuation of the Bolivar Peninsula, as well as announcing suspension of ferry services from the area to Galveston Island. The suspension took effect late Tuesday night.



Tuesday's suspension is based on wave patterns and high winds expected from Hurricane Laura, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue Hurricane and Storm Surge warnings from San Luis Pass eastward along the upper Texas coast.

Henry also added Clear Lake Shores, Jamaica Beach, La Marque and Tiki Island to the mandatory evacuation order. Plus, a voluntary evacuation order was issued for Bayou Vista and Hitchcock.

The most recent statistics show more than 340,000 people live in Galveston County.

In Tuesday's orders, the evacuation was mandatory for residents in La Marque who live outside the levee ring, but voluntary for residents inside the levee ring.

In Dickinson and League City, the evacuation order is voluntary. The evacuation order for residents in Kemah is mandatory.

SEE ALSO: Galveston becomes ghost town as residents evacuate ahead of storm

Earlier Tuesday, the city of Galveston began to order mandatory evacuations shortly after the storm was upgraded from a tropical storm.

Before that, Henry signed a disaster declaration on Monday.

"Forecasts are showing the possibility of heavy rains, tropical force winds, and storm surge impacting our area," Henry said. "This storm potentially presents a serious threat to the life safety and property of our residents."

PREVIOUSLY: Galveston officials issue voluntary evacuation for residents not protected by seawall

Galveston County is one of 23 Texas counties for which Gov. Greg Abbott declared an emergency on Sunday.
