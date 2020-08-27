A look at the aftermath from Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles and Cameron

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6391238" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This is a must-see! ABC13's Ted Oberg experienced eerie whistling at Golden Nugget Lake Charles as Laura's winds whipped the resort. No, it isn't an alarm you're hearing.

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana (KTRK) -- Hurricane Laura ripped through parts of the Texas-Louisiana border as a Category 4, causing extensive damage. ABC13's SkyEye toured the damage left behind from the storm.Footage from SkyEye showed the roofs toppled off of multiple boat storage facilities, wind damage to the roof of a Dillard's store, apartments with their roofs blown off and several RV homes toppled over.The Isle of Capri Casino Hotel wasn't spared from the storm's wrath.Overnight, during Laura's landfall, Eyewitness News experienced the storm's fury head-on in Lake Charles, where the winds maxed out at 132 mph.ABC13's Ted Oberg and photojournalist David Aguillard watched the storm and took cover at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino.As the storm intensified, areas around the resort began to experience damage. Oberg was live inside a parking structure when fencing came loose and went flying. One of the most surprising moments from his coverage came when the Golden Nugget resort began to let out an eerie whistle due to the winds. The whistling sound was so loud, it could be mistaken for an alarm.Not only did the storm cause catastrophic damages, but six people were killed during its landfall. Among the deaths was a 14-year-old, who died when a tree fell on her home in Vernon.