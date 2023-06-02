Huntsville PD arrests burglar accused of taking multiple victims' underwear, other personal items

HUNSTVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a man has been arrested in connection to several burglaries in the Huntsville area where victims' personal items were taken from their homes, including their underwear.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

The Huntsville Police Department said Brandon George was charged with burglary of a habitation for two separate offenses in January and May.

In both cases, police said victims reported underwear and other items were taken from their apartments.

George was first arrested in May but was arrested a second time Thursday after detectives linked him to other burglaries.

He was taken to Walker County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Police said although some of the underwear and personal items have helped identify victims, they believe there may be more who may not be aware their things were stolen.

George had been seen outside several apartments and lurking near apartment windows, police said.

If you believe you may be a victim or have any information about the case, you are urged to contact Detective Kevin Hammond at 936-291-5417.

SEE ALSO: Recent 'distraction burglary' not the first time tactic seen in West University Place, police say