I-45 NB lanes in Huntsville shut down after fatal shooting involving motorcyclists, police say

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- The victims of a deadly shooting in Huntsville were riding on motorcycles along I-45 near the Sam Houston statue, according to police.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Two people were killed, and one was injured in the shooting, Huntsville police said. It's unclear if they were affiliated with any gang.

The northbound lanes of I-45 have been shut down, and traffic will be diverted to Highway 75. Drivers are urged to take the exit at the Sam Houston statue and stay off I-45 northbound until Clayton Homes.

As for the southbound lanes, those remain open.

It's unclear if this shooting incident is related to an earlier shooting in Montgomery County.

ABC13 is working to learn more, and we will update this post as more information comes in.

For more on this story, follow Erica Simon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.