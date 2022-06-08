education

Humble ISD announces 2022-23 academic calendar changes for students and teachers

By Wesley Gardner
HUMBLE, Texas -- Humble ISD officials announced three scheduling changes going into the 2022-23 school year that will affect students and staff members, according to a May 13 news release.

Due to the STARR testing schedule, late-arrival days previously scheduled for April 20 and 27 have been removed from the calendar for secondary campuses, officials said, while April 13 has been added as a late-arrival day.

For HISD elementary schools, the student holiday and teacher workday scheduled for Nov. 28 has been changed to a normal school day to allow for more instructional minutes if the district is forced to close schools due to inclement weather.

SEE ALSO: HISD approves proposed 2022-2023 school calendar, but adds multiple extra holidays

Additionally, officials said middle schools throughout the district will continue to have early-release days on both the last day of each semester and the second-to-last day of the semester.

High schools and elementary schools, however, will only have early-release days on the last day of each semester, officials said.

The full 2022-23 academic calendar can be viewed on the district's website.

