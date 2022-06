Humble ISD announces 2022-23 academic calendar changes for students and teachers

HUMBLE, Texas -- Humble ISD officials announced three scheduling changes going into the 2022-23 school year that will affect students and staff members, according to a May 13 news release Due to the STARR testing schedule , late-arrival days previously scheduled for April 20 and 27 have been removed from the calendar for secondary campuses, officials said, while April 13 has been added as a late-arrival day.For HISD elementary schools, the student holiday and teacher workday scheduled for Nov. 28 has been changed to a normal school day to allow for more instructional minutes if the district is forced to close schools due to inclement weather.Additionally, officials said middle schools throughout the district will continue to have early-release days on both the last day of each semester and the second-to-last day of the semester.High schools and elementary schools, however, will only have early-release days on the last day of each semester, officials said.The full 2022-23 academic calendar can be viewed on the district's website