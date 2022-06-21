Human Trafficking

Houston film agency brings awareness to sex trafficking in 7-stop tour

By Desiree Cantu
EMBED <>More Videos

Houston film agency brings awareness to sex trafficking in 7-stop tour

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A coming-of-age drama short film examines how trauma presents itself when unhealed through the lens of a misguided 25-year-old college student who is trying to escape the grips of human trafficking by selling truffle sauce.

"Truffle Sauce" is a short film written by Shannan E. Johnson and directed by IYO Visuals CEO Isaac Yowman.

"My goal as the director of this film was to have viewers excited to view a new dope film and by the end have their mind blown. Like, 'Wow. How can I make a difference? How can I contribute to the change?' I'm excited for everyone to see how this story unfolds," Yowman said.

In 2020, a total of 987 human trafficking cases in Texas were reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, the second-most of any U.S. state after California.

But this is a fraction of the actual number of cases. By definition, human trafficking is difficult to detect and difficult to measure.

Johnson says she hopes this short film will help spread the awareness, especially in Houston.
"A lot of people understand that human trafficking exists. But, it's usually not a conversation that people are having around their table," said Johnson. "We're (Houston) at the top of the list for it (human trafficking). So, it's opening that conversation for people to realize that it's happening in their own backyard."

In Texas, human trafficking is believed to be highest within the "Texas Triangle" that connects the Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas-Fort Worth metro areas, and the lower Rio Grande Valley, according to foster care and adoption non-profit UpBring.

"You see it when you are in Houston. If you're on Bissonnet. If you're on Westheimer. If you're on Richmond. If you're on Jensen. If you're on Greens Road. It's not just in one community. It's all over," Yowman said.

Researchers at the University of Texas School of Social Work estimate that, at any given time, 313,000 people are being trafficked in Texas. That includes 79,000 children and youth who are victims of sex trafficking and 234,00 adults who are victims of labor trafficking.

Johnson and Yowman said that choosing the cast, creatives and crew were very intentional. The crew is based in Houston, and the cast is from all over Texas to help spark the conversation within everyone's community.

"I wanted to uplift this story and tell it through a lens where people can see themselves within the characters," Yowman said. He said this perspective will help viewers notice that the everyday person could be dealing with trauma.

Yowman said he not only wanted to help bring the vision to light, but he also wanted to make it a collaborative effort and uplift the women involved in the creative process.

"Human trafficking does not discriminate. It does not discriminate on age. It does not discriminate on race. It does not discriminate on gender," Johnson said. "It happens to women, men, children. Everyone."

The film's debut features seven screenings open to the public in June at various locations such as MATCH Theater, The Deluxe Theater, Microsoft, VGN Bae Studios, and others to assist in bringing awareness to human trafficking.

A screening of "Truffle Sauce" will be open to the public on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Studio Movie Grill located at 822 Town and Country Blvd.

You can RSVP here.

To report a human trafficking tip, please call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or visit humantraffickinghotline.org

To see more coverage on human trafficking, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmoviemovie premierehuman traffickingsex traffickingarts & culturesurvivor storycollege student
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HUMAN TRAFFICKING
Girl who left Mavs game was starved, sexually abused, lawyer says
Missing couple found dead in the woods in Roman Forest
Teen who went missing from Mavs game was sold for sex, authorities say
TABC cancels Houston bar's liquor license
TOP STORIES
Gun shop employee shot, killed suspect in attempted robbery, HPD says
Houston, 4th-largest US city, moves to 'Stage 1' water limits
5-year-old among Texas' 5 hot car deaths so far this year, CPS says
Jury finds Bill Cosby sexually abused girl at Playboy Mansion in 1975
Settlements reached for all but 4 of Deshaun Watson's accusers
Triple digit heat for the next 5 days of summer
Deputies search for common-law husband charged with woman's murder
Show More
I-45 bridge replacement project no longer happening early
Cause of deadly house fire in W. Houston under investigation: HCFMO
Police response to Uvalde was 'abject failure,' state's top cop says
Judge denies bond for man accused of murdering 9-year-old girl
Lucky in La Porte? Grocery store sells winning $25K Texas Lotto ticket
More TOP STORIES News