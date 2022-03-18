2 charged in connection with death of human trafficking victim in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a man who was reportedly trying to escape a human trafficking situation.On Feb. 9, at about 12:43 p.m., the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office got a call about a shooting along Howell Road and Old Richmond Road. A man later identified as 24-year-old Marlon Urias-Zelaya of El Salvador was found dead.Through the investigation, it was learned Urias-Zelaya was a victim of human trafficking, authorities say. He was attempting to escape from the suspects when he was shot and killed.Clifton Brookshire, 34, was arrested and charged with murder. Ernie Romero, 32, was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons.