8 killed in fiery crash after deputies chased suspected human smuggler near San Antonio, DPS says

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- Eight people died in a fiery car crash after deputies chased a driver suspected of smuggling migrants southwest of San Antonio, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Authorities said the deadly wreck happened on Wednesday, at US-57 near Batesville, at about 6:30 a.m.

A Houston driver was allegedly hauling migrants while trying to outrun deputies from the Zavala County Sheriff's Office, according to DPS.

Investigators said the Houston man was driving a 2009 Honda Civic when he tried to pass a semi-truck on a two-lane road. During the lane change, which was in a no-passing zone, he drove head-on into a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, according to troopers.

Lt. Chris Olivarez posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the head-on crash resulted in the Chevy bursting into flames, killing the driver and passenger from Georgia.

In an update, authorities identified the victims as 67-year-old Jose Lerma and 65-year-old Isabel Lerma.

Olivarez said troopers confirmed that the driver and five passengers, several from Honduras, were killed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.