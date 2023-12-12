Two Houston drivers are accused of smuggling multiple migrants from Mexico to San Antonio after being pulled over in Kinney County, Texas DPS says.

18-year-old among 2 Houston drivers arrested for human smuggling in Kinney County, DPS says

KINNEY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Houstonians are charged with smuggling migrants along the Texas border on Monday.

State troopers said they pulled over 18-year-old Rocio Caldren, a migrant from El Salvador living illegally in Houston, for smuggling four undocumented migrants in Kinney County.

She was allegedly paid $4,000 to give the migrants a ride from Mexico to San Antonio.

Lt. Chris Olivarez posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a video showing the moments troopers discovered the migrants, including one who was hidden in her trunk.

Another driver from Houston was also arrested for human smuggling.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said troopers found six migrants hidden in his vehicle. Authorities didn't disclose his name or age.

Both suspects face state felony charges for smuggling and were arrested. The migrants were referred to the U.S. Border Patrol.