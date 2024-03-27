Hulu on Disney+ launches for Disney Bundle subscribers

Disney is taking its next step forward in streaming with the official launch of Hulu on Disney+ for Disney Bundle subscribers.

The new experience allows Bundle subscribers, or those with subscriptions to both standalone apps, to stream extensive Hulu content, including critically acclaimed fan favorites like "Grey's Anatomy," "Only Murders in the Building," "Poor Things" and "The Bear," directly in the Disney+ app.

Bundle plans are available starting at $9.99/month, while Disney+ and Hulu each remain available as standalone offerings.

Starting March 27, subscribers will see the full Hulu on Disney+ experience which includes Hulu titles integrated in recommendations, sets, and collections on Disney+, making it easier to discover thousands of general entertainment titles and explore Hulu and Disney+ content via a more personalized experience - without having to move between apps.

For standalone Disney+ subscribers, Hulu content merchandised across Disney+ will now come with expanded upsell options across additional devices, making it more convenient to upgrade their subscription to the Bundle starting at only $2/month more.

"The collective power of Disney+ and Hulu - outstanding originals from the most powerful brands and studios in the industry, libraries filled with decades of iconic favorites, and industry-leading advertising and technological capabilities - is transformative," said Joe Earley, President of Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment. "Today's official launch of Hulu on Disney+ gives viewers even more opportunities to easily discover and enjoy thousands of titles all in one place, underscoring the extraordinary value of the Disney Bundle."

Aaron LaBerge, President & CTO, Disney Entertainment & ESPN added, "This marks the most significant technical, operational, and product evolution for Disney+ since its launch - one that reflects a wider technology transformation that we have been undertaking. That work is going to drive an enhanced, more engaging user experience with Disney+ and lays the foundation for the innovations and enhancements we are planning for the future."

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, Disney+ and this station.