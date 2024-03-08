NE Harris County school district sued for illegally influencing election, AG Paxton says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A school district in northeastern Harris County is one of five school districts being sued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for illegally using state resources to influence political races.

The suit claims Huffman ISD Superintendent met with staff at Hargrave High School on Feb. 7 and told the faculty to vote for 16 candidates who opposed school vouchers. Paxton's office says this violates the Texas Election Code.

The lawsuits are part of Paxton's effort to crack down on an ongoing trend of illegal political campaigning occurring across Texas. Already, Castleberry ISD has agreed to an order against such actions and Frisco ISD has been placed under a temporary restraining order. Denton ISD and Denison ISD have also been sued for similar illegal acts.

Despite being currently unable to criminally prosecute violators of the Election Code, Attorney General Paxton sought civil injunctive relief, a court order that will force the school districts to stop.

ABC13 has reached out to Huffman ISD for comment and is still awaiting a reply.

