Houston Police: Teen's story about being abducted by white supremacists wasn't true

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston police say the story of a boy kidnapped by white supremacists is not true. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police say there is no evidence to support the claims made by a teenager that white supremacists abducted him, injured him and threatened him.

We first brought you this story last month when 13-year-old Zavion Parker claimed he was grabbed by an adult and four young men after stepping off his school bus.

Zavion alleges he was robbed and beaten, all because of his race. He also said he was held at a property at gunpoint until he was able to escape.

Michelle Lee, the teen's mother, told Eyewitness News her son managed to escape the gun-wielding kidnappers.

"The reason why they got him was because they said he was black. 'You deserve to die.' Exactly his words," Lee told ABC13 in May. "Saying the dad had, like, a white muscle shirt on, and you could see it, was right here big as day. 'I hate black people.'"

ORIGINAL STORY: 13-year-old allegedly abducted and assaulted getting off school bus
EMBED More News Videos

HPD says story of boy kidnapped by white supremacists is not true



But after a thorough investigation, the Houston Police Department now says the events as described did not occur, that the property Parker described had nothing to do with any crime.

Investigators have met with both the child's mother and community activists. They told them their findings.

We reached Lee on the phone on Monday, but she did not want to comment.

HPD says they will not be filing charges against anyone involved in what was essentially a false report.

On Eyewitness News at 6 p.m., you'll hear from a longtime resident of the street where Parker said he was abducted and why he never believed the story.

Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook and Twitter.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
kidnappingabductionteenHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News