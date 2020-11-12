Procession for fallen HPD sergeant set for today

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department will escort the body of fallen Sgt. Sean Rios to a southeast Houston funeral home Thursday morning.

Rios was shot to death Monday afternoon in a north Houston gun battle.

The procession is scheduled to depart the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences on Old Spanish Trail at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The escort will conclude at Peevey Funeral Home at 12440 Beamer Road.

Family members are then expected to finalize details for Rios' funeral services.

The man accused of killing Rios was taken into custody a day after the shooting. A judge has set his bond at $500,000. He's scheduled to be back in court Thursday.

