HPD sergeant accused of indecency with a child

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An HPD sergeant has been relieved of duty after he was accused of indecency with a child.

According to court records, 47-year-old Mario Garza was arrested and charged on two counts of indecency with a child.

Garza was with the department for 12 years and was recently assigned to the Building Services Unit, according to HPD.

He has since posted a $40,000 bond.

Garza's attorney sent ABC13 the following statement.

"It is troubling that this investigation was so rushed and decided without even consideration of the most credible and relevant witnesses. When the evidence in this case is revealed, we are confident the truth will emerge, and it will show that Mario Garza neither broke the law nor harmed a child. In the meantime, we are looking forward to continuing and sharing our ongoing investigation of the facts, and of the actions of the Houston Police Department. Mario looks forward not only to having his name cleared, but to returning to duty and continuing to serve the City of Houston."

Garza's expected in court on Monday, April 27.
