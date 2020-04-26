HPD sergeant accused of indecency with a child

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An HPD sergeant has been relieved of duty after he was accused of indecency with a child.According to court records, 47-year-old Mario Garza was arrested and charged on two counts of indecency with a child.Garza was with the department for 12 years and was recently assigned to the Building Services Unit, according to HPD.He has since posted a $40,000 bond.Garza's expected in court on Monday, April 27.