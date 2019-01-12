HPD searches for suspects involved in barbershop shooting in SE Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

HPD searches for shooting suspects who injured 3 people at SE Houston barbershop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are searching for four suspects after two people were reportedly shot at a barbershop in southeast Houston.

Houston police responded to a shooting at Frazier's Barbershop at the 3600 block of Sunbeam Street at around 12:19 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they found two people shot at the location.

According to officials, a third person, possibly related to the incident, was found shot near the location away from the two other victims.

Two of the victims were transported to Ben Taub and the third victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Medical Center.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinginvestigationHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Obama housing chief Julián Castro launches 2020 campaign
Man wanted for violent METRORail attacks arrested: HPD
Officer shoots suspect carrying hatchet at Walmart: Police
Suspect in drive-by shooting of teen falls asleep in court
Samsung's massive 219-inch TV debuts at CES
FBISD to hold meeting over plans to move kids to other schools
Who is Julián Castro? What to know about 2020 candidate
Classes begin at new school dedicated to studying marijuana
Show More
Houston police chief tickets driver for going 140 MPH
Launch of new hotel honors the respected 'Mother of Houston'
HPD announces death of former K9 officer, Gunnar
Two people dead after Paris bakery explosion
More News