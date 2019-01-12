Police are searching for four suspects after two people were reportedly shot at a barbershop in southeast Houston.Houston police responded to a shooting at Frazier's Barbershop at the 3600 block of Sunbeam Street at around 12:19 p.m.Upon arrival, officers say they found two people shot at the location.According to officials, a third person, possibly related to the incident, was found shot near the location away from the two other victims.Two of the victims were transported to Ben Taub and the third victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Medical Center.