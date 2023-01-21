2 officers hospitalized after colliding with a pickup truck near the Galleria, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Houston Police Department officers were rushed to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash near the Galleria area Friday evening, officials said.

According to HPD, the crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. near 6999 Richmond Ave.

The officers were driving on Hillcroft Avenue responding to a high-priority call when a pickup truck driving westbound collided with them at an intersection, HPD said.

Police said the officers had turned on the sirens to go through the intersection where the crash happened.

Both officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

According to HPD, the proper authorities were tipped about the crash after users on neighborhood apps were sounding off about it.

The cause of the crash is still being determined by investigators at the scene.