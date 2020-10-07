2 HPD officers and deputy among those injured in late-night crashes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Members of law enforcement were injured in two separate crashes in Houston.The first wreck happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Fountainview and Fairdale. Investigators said a driver in a Porsche was making a left onto Fountainview, but didn't yield the right-of-way.Two officers in a HPD patrol car and two men in the Porsche were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries.The second crash happened Wednesday morning on the North Freeway, blocking the thoroughfare for a couple of hours.Around 4:15 a.m., a Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable was involved in the 3-car collision in the northbound lanes at W. Dyna.The deputy and another driver were taken to the hospital with bumps and bruises.Get real-time traffic data from Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Want to be the first to know about traffic trouble on the road? Sign up for our traffic alerts sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.