2 HPD officers and deputy among those injured in late-night crashes

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Members of law enforcement were injured in two separate crashes in Houston.

The first wreck happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Fountainview and Fairdale. Investigators said a driver in a Porsche was making a left onto Fountainview, but didn't yield the right-of-way.

Two officers in a HPD patrol car and two men in the Porsche were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The second crash happened Wednesday morning on the North Freeway, blocking the thoroughfare for a couple of hours.

Around 4:15 a.m., a Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable was involved in the 3-car collision in the northbound lanes at W. Dyna.

The deputy and another driver were taken to the hospital with bumps and bruises.

