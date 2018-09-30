OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

HPD officer opens fire at man holding fake gun outside store in Third Ward

Surveillance video captures officer confrontation with armed man

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Surveillance video released Sunday shows a Houston police officer open fire at a man holding what appeared to be a gun outside of a store in the Third Ward.

The footage shows the shots hitting the business before the suspect drops the object and gets on the ground. No one was hit, police said.

According to Houston police, the incident happened Saturday night at the Gulf gas station on Elgin Street near Velasco just before 9 p.m. An officer patrolling the area spotted the man, made a U-turn in his vehicle and went to confront the suspect.

HPD said the officer feared the suspect was going to go into the store and rob it.

Police also said the man allegedly pointed the weapon at the officer before the officer opened fire. The weapon, police said, turned out to be a fake.

The suspect, 26-year-old Leanda Davis, was arrested and charged with terroristic threat of a public servant. HPD added Davis has several prior felonies on his record.

The officer was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

Police said there were several customers already at the store at the time of the shooting, including a child. But no one was injured.
