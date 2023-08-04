Police responding to Woodland Grove Drive in the Kingwood area confronted a burglary suspect, who was then shot and killed, HPD said.

Kingwood burglary suspect was armed when Houston police officer opened fire, HPD says

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- SkyEye flew over an active investigation that was getting underway Friday afternoon in the Kingwood area, where police say an officer opened fire and killed an armed burglary suspect.

The Houston Police Department investigation is centered in the 2900 block of Woodland Grove Drive in the South Woodland Hills neighborhood.

HPD's preliminary information states an officer discharged a service weapon during an altercation with an armed burglary suspect, who died.

The officer was not injured.

Police did not immediately say what officers were responding to before the deadly shooting.

