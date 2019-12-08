HPD officer has been shot in east Houston, suspect not in custody: officials

An HPD Officer has been shot in the 7400 block of Avenue I in East Houston. Suspect is *not* in custody. No other details at this time. #hounews. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 8, 2019

One of our @houstonpolice officers has been shot please pray. On way to scene now. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) December 8, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer has been shot in Houston's East End and the search for a suspect was underway Saturday evening.In a tweet, Houston police say the officer was shot on Avenue I near 74th Street around 6 p.m. It wasn't known what led to the shooting or the extent of their injuries.Chief Art Acevedo is on his way to the scene, asking the community for prayers.