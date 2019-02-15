POLICE SHOOTING

HPD officer at center of controversial raid shot twice before



By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston police officer at the center of the botched drug raid has been shot twice before. The facts of one of those shootings changed dramatically in the days after it.

Senior Officer Gerald Goines, 54, was shot in 1992 and 1997.

In 1992, Houston police said Goines had just completed a narcotics transaction when he stopped to urinate on a tree. The homeowner, who was worried about burglars, walked outside and spoke to Goines. Moments later, police said at the time, he returned with a pistol. Goines was shot in the jaw.

In 1997, what was first believed to be a narcotics bust turned out to be a deadly case of road rage on the Southwest Freeway, according to police. Days after the shooting that left Goines injured and another man, Reginald Dorsey, dead, police said the two were competing for space on the freeway. Dorsey pulled out a gun. Both men fired. Goines was shot in the arm and abdomen.

Goines has been with HPD for 34 years. HPD Chief Art Acevedo says when he is released from the hospital after the latest shooting, he will be relieved of duty.

PREVIOUS STORY: 1997 Eyewitness News story on shooting of HPD Officer Goines

This ABC13 Eyewitness News story from June 30, 1997 shows the shooting of HPD Officer Gerald Goines, who is at the center of a questionable drug raid in 2019.

