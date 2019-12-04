HPD investigating deadly shooting in SE Houston home

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in a shooting of at least three people in southeast Houston.

Police say the victims were reportedly shot inside a home in the 3800 block of Rosemont Street near Scott Street. A caller told police around 5:10 a.m. Wednesday that three people had been shot and were unconscious.

Authorities say at least two victims have died. We do not know the condition of the third victim or what led up to the shooting.

According to a tweet from police, the suspect(s) fled the scene.





