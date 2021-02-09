HPD Assistant Chief Sheryl Victorian to be Waco's 1st Black and 1st female police chief

Assistant Chief Sheryl Victorian of the Houston Police Department has been chosen as the finalist for Chief of Police for the Waco Police Department. We are excited about our future with her moving forward and for what she brings to the table. Welcome to Waco Chief Victorian! pic.twitter.com/vzLaiXMDel — WacoPolice (@WacoPolice) February 8, 2021

Congratulations Sheryl and congratulations Waco on an outstanding choice for your new Chief of Police. We are so proud of you Sheryl, you are an amazing leader and a shining example of selfless service to the community. We will miss you dearly @houstonpolice Waco will be blessed — Matt Slinkard (@MattSlinkard) February 9, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Sheryl Victorian was chosen as the finalist for the chief police position for the Waco Police Department."We are excited about our future with her moving forward and for what she brings to the table," WPD said in a tweet Monday.If confirmed, Victorian will be Waco's first female and first Black police chief."Thanks so much! I am honored and delighted to soon become a member of the Waco PD team and joining in the great work you already do," Victorian tweeted in response to WPD.She served 27 years with HPD. She started her career as a police cadet in 1993."We are so proud of you Sheryl," HPD Chief Art Acevedo said in a tweet. "You are an amazing leader and a shining example of selfless service to the community. We will miss you dearly."Victorian is the third member of the HPD executive team to be selected as a police chief in recent months.The recommendation goes to the city council on Tuesday, Feb. 16.