police chief

HPD Assistant Chief Sheryl Victorian to be Waco's 1st Black and 1st female police chief

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Sheryl Victorian was chosen as the finalist for the chief police position for the Waco Police Department.

"We are excited about our future with her moving forward and for what she brings to the table," WPD said in a tweet Monday.



If confirmed, Victorian will be Waco's first female and first Black police chief.

"Thanks so much! I am honored and delighted to soon become a member of the Waco PD team and joining in the great work you already do," Victorian tweeted in response to WPD.

She served 27 years with HPD. She started her career as a police cadet in 1993.

"We are so proud of you Sheryl," HPD Chief Art Acevedo said in a tweet. "You are an amazing leader and a shining example of selfless service to the community. We will miss you dearly."



Victorian is the third member of the HPD executive team to be selected as a police chief in recent months.

The recommendation goes to the city council on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhouston police departmentpolice chiefgood newspolicejobs
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHIEF
Woman trampled by HPD officer on horse seeks $1M in suit
HPD Chief apologizes to family of man shot 21 times by police
Prairie View adopts police reform policies
Gunmen injure Mexico City police chief; 3 dead
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UTMB tests Pfizer vaccine on South African COVID-19 variant
Trump impeachment trial to start today with fight over legitimacy
Cloudy and warm Tuesday, but arctic air expected this weekend
5-year-old girl shot by 6-or-7-year-old brother, deputies say
County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions
Can it alter DNA? Top COVID-19 vaccine myths debunked
Additional $2.6M OK'd to help Harris Co. families facing eviction
Show More
$1M grant awarded to Houston minority-owned small businesses
Dem stimulus check plan would exclude families earning above $200k
Post COVID-19 brain symptoms may be common, study indicates
Houston-area pharmacies begin offering COVID-19 vaccine slots
Walgreens reports outage for vaccine appointment website
More TOP STORIES News