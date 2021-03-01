Community & Events

How you can get help in Houston and surrounding areas

Many people in our communities are still struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And on top of that, our neighbors are still looking for help as they recover from the historic winter storm.

ABC13 is here to provide you with a list of resources in Houston and our surrounding areas.

COVID-19
- COVID-19 vaccine availability and progress across Houston area
- The Ready Harris website includes a variety of resources for families
- COVID-19 Fort Bend County response
- Baker Ripley
- Galveston County COVID-19 response
- Montgomery County coronavirus response hub
- The Alliance
- Montrose Center COVID-19 recovery fund

FOOD
- The Houston Food Bank
- Kids' Meals Houston
- Crowdsource Rescue
- Galveston County COVID-19 resources
- Baker Ripley
- SNAP food benefits
- ICNA Relief
- West Houston Assistance Ministries food pantry
HOME AND RENT

- The Ready Harris website includes a variety of resources for families
- Houston-Harris County Emergency Rental Assistance Program
- United Way Houston
- Brazoria County rent/mortgage assistance
- Galveston County rent assistance
- Fort Bend County rent/mortgage assistance
- Baker Ripley
- Houston Urban League housing programs

DISASTER AND RECOVERY
- Houston Harris County Winter Storm Relief Fund
- American Red Cross
- Texas Relief Warriors
- Texas Health and Human Services
- West Houston Assistance Ministries care ministry

EDUCATION/CHILD CARE
- United Way Houston
- Texas Workforce Commission Child Care Program
- Texas Rising Star
- Texas: Financial assistance for families

- SHAPE Community Center
- Chinese Community Center child care
- West Houston Assistance Ministries employment and education
- Chinese Community Center youth programs
- Houston Urban League youth programs
- Montrose Center education and outreach

EMPLOYMENT
- Workforce Solutions
- Texas Workforce Commission
- Houston Urban League workforce development services
- West Houston Assistance Ministries employment and education

MENTAL & BEHAVIORAL HEALTH/WELLNESS
- Mental health America of Greater Houston
- National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Houston
- The Alliance
- Montrose Center counseling services

HOMELESS OUTREACH
- Star of Hope
- Coalition for the Homeless
