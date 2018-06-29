EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3675739" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling explains why having Narcan handy could help someone experiencing an opioid overdose.

First responders received training Friday on how to use the medication Narcan, which blocks the effects of opioids, such as Fentanyl.Narcan contains the antidote Naloxone. It can be given to anyone suffering from an opioid overdose to help save their lives and anyone in the state of Texas can buy one."Think of it like a fire extinguisher. How many times have you had to use a fire extinguisher? Probably very few people have ever actually had to use one, but how much safer would you feel if you knew you had this life saving tool on you?" said Caitlyn Clifton, a Doctor of Pharmacy student.The free training was offered in Galveston to about 115 police, medical professionals, and members of the treatment/recovery community at Texas A&M Galveston.Experts say even a dose of Fentanyl as small as three grains of salt can be deadly.Naloxone works by blocking the effects of opiates for a short time. You still need to get the victim to a hospital, but it can save lives."There were several cases during graduation season where kids actually passed away in their own homes, if the parents had of had an opioid reversal kit in their home, like these they could have saved their lives," said Dr. Joy Alonzo with the Texas A&M College of Pharmacy.The Naloxone training session was organized by Serenity Life Recovery and the school's police department.Narcan comes as an auto injector and a nasal spray.Personal kits are available at the pharmacy that anyone can use, not just members of law enforcement.You also don't need a prescription. Narcan is covered by most insurance, so you would only have to pay your co-pay.Without insurance, it costs $130.