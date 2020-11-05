Houstonians living overseas anxiously waiting for presidential outcome

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7655411" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> You're likely on pins and needles over the uncertain outcome of the 2020 presidential race. A doctor told ABC13 the stress of it comes from people taking it personally. So, how can voters work out things beyond their control? In the video, the doctor offered tips to manage the anxiety of the election.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- From their temporary home in Nigeria, Kristi and Okey Okwuonu watched the election returns and wondered if they will ever be able to come home."There's no doubt there's been a lot of non-sleeping and non-eating so the election has been stressful because the election really determines our future," said Kristi.Speaking through a crackly Zoom connection on Wednesday, Kristi joined a varied group of Houstonians to speak about the election results. For almost three years, the Trump administration has denied their adoptive children's visas to America."This election could be life changing for us. It's that simple," Kristi explained.And she wasn't alone in feeling the anxiety as results rolled in.In the video above, see how Kristi's fellow panelists in this post-election chat are expressing their anxiety over the outcome, as well as explaining the deep divide to younger generations.