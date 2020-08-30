Houston Zoo reopens Wednesday after power outage

"Thanks to the dedicated work of the Houston Zoo operations team and its partners, the Zoo will reopen Wednesday, Sept. 2 to normal operating hours," said a statement from the zoo.
The cause of the incident is still being investigated but the zoo was able to restore power to key areas allowing it to reopen.
While the zoo is normally open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., online reservations for timed tickets are required for all guests and members.
If you go, you must arrive at your reserved time slot to ensure capacity is not exceeded. Once you arrive within your designated time, you can stay at the zoo until it closes.
Last zoo entry on a normal day is 4 p.m.
You should also note that safety modifications have been made due to COVID-19, including free hand sanitizing stations along the path, at restrooms, and food locations. While food will be available for purchase, guests are welcomed to bring in their outside food and non-alcoholic drinks.
High-touch areas will remain closed. This includes the carousel and the water play.
